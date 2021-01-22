Boko Haram Regrouping In Nasarawa State, Gov Sule Raises Alarm

Published:

Nasarawa Governor Abdulahi Sule has raised the alarm over activities of the terror group, Boko Haram, in his state. The Governor spoke to State House Correspondents on Friday after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in his office at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja. According to the Governor, members of the terror group, who were dislodged from a location along the Abuja/Nasarawa borders last year, had regrouped along the Nasarawa/Benue borders, wrecking new forms of havoc. He said he was with the President to discuss the insecurity issue in Nasarawa along with other issues including the possible federal government take-over of Jitata Road, which serves as an alternative route from the state to the FCT. He said some of the Boko Haram elements active in the Nasarawa State belong to the Darussalam group that had been dislodged from Niger, saying that upon a joint security operation, a lot of them were killed while 900 were arrested. The Governor maintained that those arrested confirmed their membership of the Boko Haram insurgency group. Sule said Nasarawa had continued to have security challenges, noting that having briefed the president, he is confident that action will be taken to curtail the menace.