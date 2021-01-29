Boko Haram Leader Abubakar Shekau Mocks New CDS, Service Chiefs In Released Video

Published:

Leader of Boko Haram Abubakar Shekau has boasted that the newly-appointed service chiefs would fail like their predecessors.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday named the new service chiefs, saying he accepted the resignation of the previous ones.

The new service chiefs are Major-General Leo Irabor as chief of defence staff; Major-General Ibrahim Attahiru as chief of army staff; Rear Admiral A.Z Gambo as chief of naval staff; and Air-Vice Marshal I.O Amao as chief of air staff.

The resignation of the previous service chiefs followed calls for their dismissal in the wake of rising security challenges across the country.

Speaking in a nine-minute video ,Shekau mentioned the names and the roles of the new service chiefs and called them to repent, adding that they would not be victorious over his terror gang.

“Leo Irabor, the head of the military, you should have sympathy for yourself, repent and convert to Islam.

There is nothing you can do,” Shekau said.

He also said the chief of army staff should not deceive himself because he has a Muslim background.

“Even if you are Muslim but you conduct polytheistic practices, you are no longer a Muslim,” he said.





