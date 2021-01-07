Boko Haram insurgents Attack Geidam Town In Yobe

Reports have it that suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP insurgents have attacked Geidam town in Yobe State Wednesday evening.

A resident of the town, who did not permit his name to be published, confirmed the incident when he said, “suspected Boko Haram insurgents have infiltrated our town in a convoy of gun trucks this evening, but the town is now calm.

“We are all seating at home as the town is now a shadow of itself”.

Geidam town with a distance of about 128 kilometers away from Damaturu the Yobe State capital had suffered series of attacks from Boko Haram fighters leading to wanton destruction of lives and property.

The town also shares boundary with Borno State and international border with Niger Republic from the north.

As of the time of filling in this report, it is not yet clear the extent of damages caused in the latest attack