Bizarre: Man Arrested For Selling Dead And Contaminated Chickens As Suya, 6,0000 Sold So Far

This is Hassan, a 33 year old man who goes to Ngadabul river behind Borno states Radio Television complex to pick dead poultry birds that have been thrown away from poultry farms.

Reports say every week, he picks not less than ten dead chickens from the dump, processes them and takes them to Monday market, Baga and suya joints to sells them for 700 naira each.

In the last 5 years Hassan has reportedly sold not less than 6000 of such birds who probably might have died as a result of sickness that could be transmitted into human beings.

