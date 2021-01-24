Bishop Okeke Is A Blessing To The Society..Peter Obi

Published:

Share This

Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections, Mr. Peter Obi, has described the Bishop of Nnewi Catholic Diocese, Most Rev Hilary Odili Okeke, as a blessing not just to the universal Church but also to the society at large. This was contained in a release on Saturday from Obi’s Media Office celebrating the clergy man who just turned 74. Obi, who recalled how Bishop Hilary Okeke has nurtured the Nnewi Diocese till date, commended him for overseeing to the spiritual and other needs of the diocese. Obi’s words: “I am particularly happy to note that our Lord Bishop has continued to support and carry out programmes geared towards the spiritual rejuvenation of the Diocese as seen from the recent synod. I am also happy to note that he has also continued to pay attention to other needs of the people of the Diocese as could be seen in the massive improvement in the Diocese’s educational and health institutions.” Recalling his days as the governor of Anambra State, Obi said the Bishop was very supportive of his developmental projects and was always ready to come to his aid whenever he was called upon. Obi prayed God to continue to bless the Bishop with good health, more wisdom and understanding and knowledge to continue to lead his flock aright.