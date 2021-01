Published:

The Chairperson, Benue State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Mrs Yina Victoria Asher is dead.

Mrs Asher CKN News learnt died on Saturday during child birth

The entire media family in the State has been thrown into mourning over her death

Her predecessor David Ukuma also died six months after assuming office.

It was learnt that Mrs Asher died after she was delivered of a set of twins through operation









