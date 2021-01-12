Bandits Levy Niger Communities N5m Each In Order To Avoid Attacks

Published:

Bandits have levied some communities in Shiroro Council of Niger State N5 million monthly to avoid being attacked.

Against the usual kidnapping for ransom, the audacious bandits reportedly demanded N5 million from Iburo, Gandu, Dnasa, Pyegbere, Dnasapa, Jhazhayidna, Goffan A and B, Chukuba and Galapy communities to be spared from attacks.

A source in Shiroro told The Guardian that the bandits through an intermediary (name withheld), who resides in Kusasu community, had earlier met with the communities where they were informed to contribute N5 million at the end of every month, if they wanted to stay in their villages peacefully.

The source explained that the communities were able to raise N3 million from individual contributions and sales of farm produce for the month of December, but the bandits warned them of the consequences of not completing the payment.

When asked if the matter had been reported to the police, the source said: “If we report, nothing will be done about it. We had severally reported some attacks to security operatives and the government, but nobody come to our rescue.”

Residents of these communities, especially women and children, are beginning to move out for fear of being attacked, as the possibility of raising the N5 million by end of the month appeared impossible.

