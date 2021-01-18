Bandits Kill Four Policemen In Kano

Published:

Four policemen have been killed and one officer kidnapped in an ambush on a police convoy by bandits along Birnin-Gwari Funtua Highway in Kano. Authorities say sixteen (16) officers were attacked in the ambush which happened on Friday, 15th January 2021. The officers who are personnel attached to Operation Puff Adder were deployed to Niger State in the sustained operation to reclaim public space and tackle incidents of banditry, kidnapping, and other violent crimes in the area. According to a communique by the police spokesman, CP Frank Mba, the officers were heading back to their base in Kano after the completion of their special duty when they were ambushed. CP Mba noted on Sunday that a fierce gun-battle ensued, leading to the death of the four officers whose names were not disclosed. Mr. Mba said contrary to unconfirmed reports in some sections of the media stating that eighteen (18) officers were kidnapped, only sixteen were attacked and eleven successfully repelled the attack “accordingly and neutralized the bandits in their tens while many of the bandits scampered into the bush with gunshot injuries”. He further revealed that the eleven officers led by their Unit Commander successfully recovered the bodies and firearms of their fallen colleagues while concerted efforts are being intensified to rescue the officer still missing. The police image-maker said the Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu has commended the police officers attached to the Police Mobile Force – 9 PMF Squadron in Kano for displaying uncommon gallantry and repelling the attack on their convoy. According to Mr. Mba’s statement, the IGP, while commiserating with the families of the officers who have yet again paid the supreme price in the service of the nation, assured that their death shall not be in vain. The IGP further assured citizens that the Force is not deterred and will not relent in its commitment to delivering on its mandate and ensuring that all activities of bandits and other unscrupulous elements in the area and other parts of the country are brought to check.