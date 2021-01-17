Asset Management Limited Assigned Credit Rating Of BBB+(IM) By Agusto & Co

Published:

FCMB Asset Management Limited, the Asset Management arm of FCMB Group Plc, has been assigned an Investment Manager rating of BBB+(IM) by Agusto & Co., a foremost pan-African rating agency. FCMB Group Plc is one of Nigeria’s leading financial institutions. According to Agusto & Co.: “The rating reflects the Manager’s well-established process for generating good quality research, experienced & qualified decision-making committees, member of an established financial services group with an operational track of over 30 years.” The firm was established in 1997 to provide portfolio management and investment advisory services to individual and institutional investors, globally. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CSL Stockbrokers Limited, a member of FCMB Group Plc. Speaking on the firm’s new credit rating, the Chief Executive Officer of FCMBAM, James Ilori, said: “The company rating assigned to FCMBAM by Agusto & Co is another demonstration of our commitment to running a professional and transparent organisation. We remain focused on providing international standard fund management solutions that cut across asset classes, markets, and currencies. We thank our stakeholders for trusting us to meet and exceed expectations and restate our commitment to creating value for all.” FCMB Asset Management Limited currently manages four mutual funds – Legacy Money Market Fund, Legacy Debt Fund, Legacy Equity Fund and Legacy USD Bond Fund. In addition to the four collective investment schemes, FCMB Asset Management offers clients discretionary and non-discretionary portfolio services, as well as execution-only mandates. FCMB Asset Management Limited prioritises the delivery of international standard investment management services aimed at meeting investors’ investment goals in terms of capital preservation, income-generation and capital appreciation.