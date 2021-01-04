Army To Recruit 8,000 New Soldiers To Fight Insurgency

Published:

The Nigerian military will soon recruit 8000 soldiers for counter-terrorism and anti-banditry campaigns.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Nigerian Army, Senator Ali Ndume (APC-Borno) made the disclosure at a media chat in Maidiguri, Borno State.

Senator Ndume added that the Nigerian military counter-terrorism operations would curtail the activities of Boko Haram and other security challenges in 2021.

“In terms of numbers, instead of the normal recruitment of 4,000 or 6,000 soldiers at a time, we have ask them (military) to recruit about 8,000 soldiers.

“The new recruits are undergoing training in Zaria and Falgori in order to beef up the number of the troops,” Ndume said.

He added that as part of efforts to tackle the prevailing security challenges, the Nigerian Army had taken delivery of more sophisticated equipment for its operations.

He said that more arms and ammunition would soon be delivered while a better welfare package to motivate the soldiers had also been provided by the Federal Government.

Ndume said budget for Operation Lafiya Dole’s Theatre Command has been increased to N100 billion in 2021 from about N75 billion in 2020.

The lawmaker said that the Nigerian Armed Forces had also trained Special Forces that had dismantled Boko Haram insurgents from their hideouts, adding that that had significantly impacted on the counter insurgency campaign.

He lauded the military for standing in defence of the country in spite of challenges.

“There are some places that it was difficult for displaced people to return. But the Nigeria Army is now there. The Army has been in Ngwoshe, Borno in the last three years before the governor returned the people to the place.

“Although we still hear of attacks here and there; I believe with more commitment, which is contained in Mr President’s New Year’s broadcast, activities of banditry, kidnapping, terrorism and other forms of criminalities will be curtailed,” he said





