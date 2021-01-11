Another Set Of Missing Kano Children Found In Anambra State

Published:

Kano state Government on Monday said another set of children declared missing in the state have been found in Anambra State.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba told BBC Hausa on Monday that some of the parents of these children have since recognised them.

He said the committee established by the state to uncover frequent cases of missing children discovered them after visiting some orphanage homes in Anambra and Enugu states of South Eastern Nigeria.

“We snapped and videotaped these children in search of their parent, and five parents have already recognised their children from the video,” Garba said.

He said “the state is now trying to ascertain the claims of some parents for the children to avoid handing them over to the wrong ones, adding that the state was doing everything possible to ensure their safe return soon.

The issues of missing children has been lingering in the state for quite a while as some suspects, linked to the adduction of children were paraded and reportedly prosecuted.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje had in July, 2020 also inaugurated a committee to implement report on the probe into the abduction of some kids in 2019 from the state and sold in far away Anambra State.

Mothers of some of the missing children in the state recently protested over what they described as the state’s negligence to reunite them even after discovery.

Their spokesperson, Zainab Abdullahi Giginyu had said, “We are disturbed over the incidence.

Over the years we have been complaining, but the government have remain adamant over their plight.

According to her, from 2016 to date, the women have identified 118 children that have gone missing and are believed to have been stolen and sold elsewhere in the country.

She said that most of the children are from Hotoro, Kawo, Yankaba and Gama areas of the state noting that, ” We are greatly disturbed and want the government to do the needful and return our children.”

“We are aware of the committee the government set up, but we have not heard or seen what they have done on the issue,” she added



Share This