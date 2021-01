Published:

An Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police, Yunana Babas, is dead. Babas was in charge og Zone 8. He passed awa three days after the death of another AIG, Omololu Bishi. Kwara Governor, AbdulRazaq AbdulRahman, commiserated with the police authorities over “the sudden death”. AbdulRahman described Babas as a perfect gentlemen and a dedicated officer.