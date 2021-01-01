Anambra State Government Lifts Suspension Of Three Traditional Rulers

Published:

In a new year (2021) act of kindness, Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state in exercise of the powers bestowed on him under the Anambra state Traditional Rulers Law of 2007, as amended, has lifted the suspension of three traditional rulers who were suspended on the recommendation of Anambra state traditional rulers council, for traveling outside the state without obtaining the necessary approval.

The affected traditional rulers are; (1) Igwe Kelly N. Nkeli (Igbariam) (2) Igwe Dr. Emeka Ilouno (Ifitedunu) and (3) Igwe Peter A. Uyanwa (Ukwulu).

In a statement signed by Greg Obi, Anambra state Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, the lifting of the suspension takes effect immediately.

Source : Uche Nworah ( Abs Awka)

