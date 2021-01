Published:

Share This

Anambra State first lady Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano has travelled outside the couentry to receive COVID-19 vaccine Mrs Obiano was seen in an eight minutes video receiving the vaccination USA She thereafter urged Nigerians to take the pandemic seriously . According to her , people should not be sceptical about getting vaccinated from the disease She becomes the second Nigerian public figure after former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to be administered with the vaccine