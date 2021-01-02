Alleged Unethical Behaviour:Board Begins Investigation Of FCMB MD

Published:

Following allegations of unethical conduct against the managing director of First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Adam Nuru, the bank’s board of directors has commenced investigation and would make public its findings.

Mr Nuru has been accused of being responsible for the death of Tunde Thomas who was married to a former employee of FCMB Moyo Thomas.

Friends of the deceased initiated a petition against Nuru alleging that Mr Thomas died of depression after discovering that his supposed two children with Moyo belong to the MD.

The petitioners alleged that Moyo had informed her husband that she was leaving Nigeria for the United States with the kids only to call him upon arrival that the children do not belong to him.

According to them, Thomas suffered a stroke on hearing the news. He recovered and met another woman. Thomas, they said, suffered cardiac arrest two days before he could meet the parents of his already pregnant girlfriend for marriage.

“This is a case of gross misconduct based on ethical grounds and an unjustifiable economic oppression by the elite (Adam Nuru) against the underprivileged in the society,” the petitioners wrote to the Central Bank of Nigeria, adding that the FCMB boss has been trying to “sweep this case under the carpet.”

Over 1000 persons have signed the petition.

However, in a statement sent to Sahara Reporters on Friday, FCMB spokesman Diran Olojo said the bank was aware of the allegations against its chief executive and that investigation had begun.

“We are aware of several stories circulating across several media platforms about our bank’s Managing Director, Adam Nuru, a former employee Ms Moyo Thomas and her deceased ex husband, Mr Tunde Thomas,” the statement reads.

“While this is a personal matter, the tragedy of the death of Mr Tunde Thomas and the allegations of unethical conduct, require the bank’s board to conduct a review of what transpired, any violations of our code of ethics and the adequacy of these code of conduct ethics. This will be done immediately.

“We enjoin all our stakeholders to bear with us as we conduct this review and to please respect the various families involved.

“Our Board of Directors are reviewing all aspects of this report and once they are done with their review, we will revert to you.”

Nuru joined FCMB in 2005 as head of enterprise management overseeing human resources, administration & logistics and branch development.

He joined FinBank Plc in 2009 as executive director, northern Nigeria and rejoined FCMB as executive director Abuja and northern Nigeria, following the merger of FCMB and FinBank in 2012.

The Ahmadu Bello University graduate was appointed MD in 2017, succeeding Ladi Balogun who assumed the role of group chief executive of the holding company FCMB Group Plc





