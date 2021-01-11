Abuja Court Grants Sowore N20m Bail

Published:

A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Abuja has granted bail to Sahara Reporters’ publisher, Omoyele Sowore in the sum of N20m.

Four other activists, who were arrested with Sowore on New Year’s Eve in Abuja for holding a protest against bad governance, were also granted bail in the sum of N1m each.

Sowore and Juwon Sanyaolu, Peter Williams, Emmanuel Bulus, and Damilare Adenola are standing trial for alleged unlawful assembly, criminal conspiracy, and inciting public disturbance.

Chief Magistrate Mabel Segun-Bello while ruling on the bail application on Monday filed admitted Sowore to bail in the sum of N20million and two sureties in like sum.

The court also ordered Sowore to remain in Abuja and must physically report to the court registrar every Monday and Friday pending the hearing and determination of the case against him.

The court further ordered that one of his sureties must be a civil servant not below grade level 12.





