80 Year Old Man Dies While Floricking With 33 Year Lady At A Hotel

An 80-year-old man has died under unclear circumstances at a lodge in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, after a night out with a 33-year-old woman. David Mluli reportedly died suddenly on Saturday, January 16, while in the company of one Neema Kibaya. David Mluli was found dead on Saturday, January 16, at room 22 in Mbezi Garden, where he had gone to spend a good time with a woman identified as Neema Kibaya (33) who has since been arrested in connection to his demise. The sad news was confirmed by the Kinondoni regional police commander, Ramadhan Kingai as reported by The Citizen. The police boss said: “The police arrived at the area and found Mr Mluli’s body along with a woman who identified herself as Neema Kibaya. Kibaya told the police of the love relationship she had with the deceased." Tanzanian Police are holding NEEMA KIBAYA,a 33 year old lady In Mwapande Police Station after an 80 year old man, mzee DAVID MAKEREGE died In their MBEZI GARDEN hotel room where they were having adult fun.