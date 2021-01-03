3 Doctors Die From COVID-19 In Kano, 53 Others Test Positive

Published:

Three medical doctors died while 53 others contracted the COVID-19 virus since its outbreak in the state, the state chairman, Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Usman Ali, has said. Usman in an interview with newsmen said the recent death was that of a consultant epidemiologists who died in an isolation center last week Monday. He said some of their members recently tested returned positives, noting that “by the time we add up the numbers, it will jump up as well, the data is comprising of both the first and second wave of the pandemic. “Presently, we have 53 doctors who tested positive for Covid-19 and three doctors who died as a result of covid-19 in Kano. “One of the doctors, who died last Monday, was a consultant and epidemiologists. He died in an isolation center,” he said