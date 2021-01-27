27 Kidnapped Kano Traders Regain Freedom After Paying Ransom

Published:

Twenty seven Kano traders, who were abducted on their way to Aba town in Abia State, have regained their freedom, according to the management of Kantinkwari Textiles Market. The abduction of the traders took place on January 10th, somewhere near Okene town, Kogi State while the traders were on their way to supply fabrics in Aba Speaking to journalists, Sunday, in Kano, the spokesman of the Kantinkwari market in Kano State , Mansur Haruna-Dandago, confirmed that the traders were released by their abductors after payment of ransom. Dandago stated that as at press time, the traders were on their way to Kano to be united with the members of their families “We communicated with some of them. All of them were released. They are fine and en route to Kano state” he said “I can’t disclose amount paid to secure their release because that is not as important as the freedom of the traders. “But, I can confirm to you that ransom was paid and we are grateful to God that they have been release. “Let me also use this medium to thank everyone in the market for their financial and spiritual contributions towards the release of the abducted traders. “We are also grateful to members of public for their prayers and goodwill,” he added. On the January10, when the news broke out, the incident was reported to have occurred along Kaduna Abuja Express way, instead of Ogene, thereby forcing the Kaduna State Police Command to refute the report.