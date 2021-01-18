18 Year Old Sets Boyfriend Ablaze In Benue ( 3rd Incident In 4 Months )

Published:

An 18-year-old girl has reportedly set her boyfriend ablaze in the early hours of yesterday in Makurdi, the Benue State capital. The incidence, which is the third in the last four months, occurred around 2am at Zaki Biam Street in Wadata surburb of Makurdi metropolis.

Neighbours said they were alerted after the victim raised the alarm and called for help.

According to them, the loud scream by the victim attracted people, who quickly moved in to rescue the young man, who reportedly sustained serious degree of burns and was taken to the Federal Medical Center (FMC) in Makurdi for medical attention. Although at the time of this report, it was not yet clear why the girl set her boyfriend ablaze.

Police public relations officer in the state, Catherine Anene, who confirmed the incident, said the suspect was already in police custody.

Anene said the female teenager poured petrol around the victim’s one-room apartment before setting it on fire





