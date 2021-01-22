127 Soldiers Resign From Nigerian Army

Published:

No fewer than 127 soldiers have exited the Nigerian Army following a formal approval by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai. Their resignation came a few days after Buratai told recruits undergoing training in Falgore forest camp in Kano that they would be deployed to Sambisa forest. A top military officer confirmed the development. Also, a memo signed by Brig. Gen. T.A Gagariga directed all the 127 soldiers to submit all military properties in their possession. The exiting soldiers, according to the memo, cut across various formations of the Nigerian Army across the country. The list of resigning soldiers did not distinguish between those embarking on voluntary retirement and those leaving the army on medical grounds. The personnel consist one Master Warrant Officer, three Warrant Officers, 22 Staff Sergeants, 29 Sergeants, 64 Corporals, seveb Lance Corporals and one Private. They will finally be disengaged in May. The memo read, “In compliance with the provisions of section A, the COAS vide reference B has approved the voluntary discharge of the above named NWO and 126 others listed in annex A. The soldiers are to proceed on terminal leave WEF 26th April, 21 while their disengagement date takes effect from 26th May 21 in accordance with the NA administrative policies and procedures No. 27 paragraphs 3 and 4,” the memo read. “Accordingly, I am directed to request you relate to their respective units to release the affected soldiers to report to HQ CAR with their unit service documents for documentation NLT 5th January 21 and ensure that:” “a. All forms of military controlled items, arms, ammunition and items of combat kits are recovered from the soldiers prior to their disengagement date and certified that they are properly de-kitted.” “b. They complete all necessary documentation for withdrawal from: 1. NAWIS contributions 2. DENFUND contribution 3. National Mortgage Contributions.” Brig. Gen. Sagir Musa, the army spokesman, is yet to respond to calls and a text as at 8:35pm when this story was filed Source: Daily Trust