A boy, Oyeachonam Okonkwo, 10, has become the youngest king in Igboland after he was crowned following his father's death.

His father (swipe), Igwe Akuebisi, the Olame 1 Of Iyiora Anam. Anambra state, was buried on December 2020 and the boy was crowned on Thursday, January 7, 2021.

He was crowned the Igwe Olanme II of Iyiora Anam.

