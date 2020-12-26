Your Death Shocked Me...Chico Ejiro' Wife Speaks

Published:

Mrs Joy Ejiro wife to prolific movie Director Chico Ejiro has spoken on the death of her husband who died on Christmas day.

Her statement

This is a rude shock!!!!!!!! we had a lot of plans for Christmas, we spoke a lot about how the day will go, we were recounting how GOD has been good to us this year and how grateful we are to be alive, I never knew it was going to be my last midnight gist with you. You died in my hands Chico, you left me so confused and devastated.

In all, I thank GOD for giving me the opportunity to spend the last 26yrs with you, you were a selfless man who was a wonderful husband and a great father.

I'm consoled by the beautiful life you lived and the impact you made in the movie industry and all that crossed your path. You will forever be in our hearts. Till we meet again my Baby Boy, I will have plenty gist for you my best friend

