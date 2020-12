Published:

Former United States President, Barack Obama, on Saturday has shared a list of his favourite music of 2020.

The list which was shared on Twitter, according to Obama is complied with “valuable consultation from our family music guru, Sasha” who seems to have a considerable influence on her famous father’s music choices.

The former Commander in Chief’s Nigerian pick, Essence, is a single from Wizkid’s “Made in Lagos” album in which he features Tems.





Share This