Wife Battering: Benue State Governor Reconciles Channels TV Reporter,Wife

Benue State Governor Ortom and his wife have reconciled embattled Channels Television reporter Pius Angbo and his medical doctor wife.

Mr Angbo was alleged to have assaulted his wife and inflicted so much body harm on her an allegation which has kept the social media .

Mrs Ifeyinwa has narrated how her Benue State born husband has turned her into a punching bag.

She alleged that her husband spends so much money on other mistresses to the detriment of herself and her four children.

The outcry got the attention of the governor who quickly arranged a reconciliation meeting with the couple in Makurdi today

Channels Television in a tweet earlier promised to investigate the matter and take immediate action

“Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has reconciled Benue State Channel’s Reporter, Pius Angbo with his wife, Doctor Mrs. Ifeyinwa Angbo

Governor Orto who met with the couple today, counselled them to always settle their differences amicably and shun the temptation of engaging in violence. He stated that as a young couple with great potentials, the husband being a versatile journalist and the wife a medical doctor, there was the need for them to foster a strong union to serve as models to others.

Mr. Pius Angbo in a reaction said he had apologised to his wife over the assault on her, stressing that he also sought the forgiveness of the entire women folk and would make amends going forward.

On her part, Dr/ Angbo said she had accepted her husband’s apology and forgiven him, saying their children are still tender and they needed prayers to grow stronger in love and nurture their kids to maturity.

She appreciated Governor Ortom for taking time out of his very tight schedule to make peace between them, saying the Governor’s intervention was fatherly and a demonstration of love for them.”

