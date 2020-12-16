Why I Killed My Boyfriend And Her Pastor Boyfriend

Published:

A 40-year-old jealous lover, Etifa Obukulubu, who set ablaze his estranged girlfriend and a pastor ablaze at the Igbogene area of Bayelsa State in October, narrated to newsmen yesterday that he caught both of them on a bed having a romp.

Obukulubu, who was among 45 suspects of various crimes paraded by the Bayelsa State Police Command, said he acted in anger after peeping through the window to see the pastor on top of his girlfriend. The Guardian had first reported how the pastor, working with the New Baptist Church and a female assistant were burnt to death when Obukulubu set the home of the pastor on fire over suspicion of infidelity.

Narrating to newsmen at the police command, the estranged lover said: “It was due to anger that I carried out the arson. We have been dating for four years and this year, between October 30 and 31, I realised that my girlfriend was always going to the pastor’s house each time I was not at home. “When I found out the affair between the pastor and my girlfriend, I became angry and all I could think of at the time was to set them ablaze. It was anger that made me set them ablaze. I caught them red-handed sleeping on the bed after I peep through the window,” he said.



