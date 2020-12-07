Viral Video: 9ice Wife Finally Breaks Silence

Published:

Olasunkanmi Ajala-Akande, wife of Nigerian singer, 9ice, has finally broken her silence after her husband’s cheating video surfaced online.

Recall that a video of the singer whose real name is Abolore Adegbola Akande and another lady leaked online. 9ice could be seen caressing the lady’s boobs and also warning other guys to stay away from her. A naked photo of him in the bathroom was also shared online.

Days after the leak, 9ice tendered an apology via his Instagram page, and he appealed to Nigerians to help him beg his wife whom he got married to in January 2020.

Sukanmi, who has been silent since the incident has now taken to Instagram to declare that nobody can change who God has created and destined her to be.

She wrote;

“I am going to be the woman God has created, called, and destined me to be. There is nothing and no human being that can alter, change or stop this from happening. Only God has the power and with him, all things are possible”.





