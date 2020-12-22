Video :Lawyer Wrestles Two Kidnappers To A Standstill, Recovers AK47 Rifle

Published:

A gang of two kidnappers where today apprehended while trying to kidnap a lawyer.

According to an eye witness report the kidnappers double crossed the vehicle of the lawyer and tried to bundle him into their vehicle.

A struggle ensued as he held to their AK47 rifle and was shouting for help.

He shouting attracted people to the scene , on seeing the people the suspected kidnappers zoomed off in their vehicle

But the people were unrelenting and gave them a hot chase with vehicles until they were apprehended and given a beaten of their life before being handed over to the police with their AK47 rifle

Video









