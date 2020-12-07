Veteran Artiste Eppi Fanio Is Dead, Tony Okoroji Mourns

Published:





Veteran artiste Eppifanio Adebambo Joseph aka Eppi Fanio is dead

The artiste who made so much waves in the 80s and 90s died on Sunday

The wife posted this message on social media

"Good morning to you all.Pls daddy Epiphanio Adebambo Joseph has passed on yesterday afternoon.

May his soul rest in perfect peace."

This is the tribute to the artiste by COSON Chairman Chief Tony Okoroji

FARE THEE WELL EPPI FANIO

I was woken up this morning by the sad news of the passing of my friend Eppi Fanio Adebambo Joseph.

Eppi was not just a consummate artiste, he was a gentleman of the best quality. The “Farofa” man who made the Farofa dancers famous in Lagos in the 1970s and 80s was a musician’s musician.

Eppi Fanio as first vice president was my right-hand man during the period I was national president of PMAN. He contributed immensely in making PMAN an outstanding national organization that was celebrated far and wide. Eppi always stood for truth and justice for everyone. His yes was his yes and his no was his no. Second vice president during the period was the late Mustapha Amego.

This morning, I spoke with Eppi ’s wife Mrs. Amoke Joseph to mourn the loss of someone who was not just my colleague but a friend and a brother. I am consoled by the fact that Eppi Fanio lived a very good life.

Fare thee well, great artiste and gentle man Eppi Fanio Adebambo Joseph.





