USAID Appoints LASU Record Breaking Best Graduating Student As YouthLead Ambassador

USAID Appoints LASU Best Graduating Student As YouthLead Ambassador



The Lagos State University 2020 overall best student, and Ogun State indigene, Oladimeji Shotunde, gets United States Agency for International Development (USAID) appointment as a YouthLead Ambassador for the year 2021.

Oladimeji was competitively selected out of 3,134 applications from over 100 countries and will be representing Nigeria, having passed through a global rigorous selection process that started back in September 2020.

It ll be recalled that, Oladimeji Shotunde was recently unveiled as the Lagos State University Overall Best Student, where he set a new CGPA 4.95 record in the 37 years of establishment of the institution, in which no student had ever achieved the CGPA in the history of the University.

The YouthLead Program is a project funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), where the Ambassadors are competitively selected from thousands of candidates through an open application process that takes place twice a year, the YouthLead platform is a resource and networking hub for changemakers.

The 22 selected Ambassadors from different countries such as Nigeria, Kenya, Nepal, India, Azerbaijan etc emerged with regards to their individual proven track records of mobilizing other young changemakers and youths through their activities.

The Ambassadors will play a key role in bringing the benefits of YouthLead to national, regional and local group of changemakers.

As part of the Program, the YouthLead Ambassadors will implement local activities and contribute their ideas to make YouthLead more relevant to changemakers in their networks and communities. They will add value to other changemakers’ professional growth, and generate local engagements and peer to peer networking.

Oladimeji Shotunde founded the foremost student-led academic platform in Nigeria, EXCEL MINDS Academic Support, an organization that caters for the academic welfarism of over 10,000 members. In addition, he was a pioneer executive of the first campus-led SDGs movement in Nigeria, SDGsACT LASU.

