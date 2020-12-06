Tokunbo Abiru Of APC Wins Lagos East Senatorial Bye Election

Published:

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Lagos east senatorial bye-election, Tokunbo Abiru, has been declared winner.

According to the results announced by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Abiru polled a total of 89,204 votes while Babatunde Gbadamosi, his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, secured 11,257 votes.

Abiru a banker defeated his opponent by a wide margin in all the five local government areas in the senatorial district.





Below are the results in all LGAs:





Shomolu





APC: 17,728





PDP: 2,067





Epe





APC: 22,213





PDP: 1,826





Ibeju Lekki





APC: 16,336





PDP: 937





Ikorodu





APC: 19,204





PDP: 3,766





Kosofe





APC: 13,723





PDP: 2,661

Share This