Tokunbo Abiru Of APC Wins Lagos East Senatorial Bye Election

Published: December 06, 2020

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Lagos east senatorial bye-election, Tokunbo Abiru, has been declared winner.

According to the results announced by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Abiru polled a total of 89,204 votes while Babatunde Gbadamosi, his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, secured 11,257 votes.

Abiru a banker defeated his opponent by a wide margin in all the five local government areas in the senatorial district.


Below are the results in all LGAs:


Shomolu


APC: 17,728


PDP: 2,067


Epe


APC: 22,213


PDP: 1,826


Ibeju Lekki


APC: 16,336


PDP: 937


Ikorodu


APC: 19,204


PDP: 3,766


Kosofe


APC: 13,723


PDP: 2,661


