Tokunbo Abiru Of APC Wins Lagos East Senatorial Bye Election

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Lagos east senatorial bye-election, Tokunbo Abiru, has been declared winner.
According to the results announced by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Abiru polled a total of 89,204 votes while Babatunde Gbadamosi, his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, secured 11,257 votes.
Abiru a banker defeated his opponent by a wide margin in all the five local government areas in the senatorial district.
Below are the results in all LGAs:
Shomolu
APC: 17,728
PDP: 2,067
Epe
APC: 22,213
PDP: 1,826
Ibeju Lekki
APC: 16,336
PDP: 937
Ikorodu
APC: 19,204
PDP: 3,766
Kosofe
APC: 13,723
PDP: 2,661
