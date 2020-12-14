Thugs Disrupts Northern Security Conference In Kaduna

Published:

Armed thugs brandishing machetes on Monday disrupted a security review meeting organised by the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) in Kaduna.

The meeting slated for 11 am was aimed at developing a module for Broad Based Community Acton for Self Defence, Deeper Engagement and Enhanced Synergy between the 19 northern states.

Soon after the meeting commenced, thugs brandishing various weapons breached the security of Arewa House, vandalised properties and chased out participants and stakeholders.

Participants at the meeting include security experts, traditional and religious leaders, groups, civil society, businesses community, government, trade, youth, opinion leaders as well as women associations had to scramble for safety for fear of being attacked.

