Three Wanted Chinese Graft Figutives Arrested Overseas

Three of China's most wanted graft fugitives have been arrested overseas and deported to China recently, China's top anti-graft authority announced on Tuesday night.

Yang Yurong and Zang Chunwei are major suspects of a duty crime in China, involving a significant amount of money.

Another fugitive, Zhang Hengxian, was a former Party branch secretary of a local community in Maoming City, south China's Guangdong Province.

He is suspected of having used his position to embezzle funds from villagers and state-owned enterprises over 10 million yuan. He fled China in September 2015.

