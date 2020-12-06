Thief Arrested Watching Couple Make Love While Waiting To Rob Them

Published:

Uchenna Ebube who resides at Alaba area of Ojo broke into Idris Olumo’s flat in Mercy Estate, Baruwa area of Ipaja, Lagos State. around 3:00 a:m in the morning.

His mission was to steal Mr Idris's valuable and he broke into the couple’s apartment through the window.

However, something interesting happened, Uchenna met Mr Idris Olumo and his wife making love at that ungodly hour.

He was fascinated by the sight and most especially he was thrilled the way Idris's wife was moaning and responding to her husband’s thrust so he decided to suspend his mission to watch the energetic couple engage in sexual gymnastics.

In the process, Uchenna did not know what came over him so he slept off without knowing.

Idris finished his conjugal business with his wife around 4:00 in the morning and decided to stroll to the sitting room in order to take a glass of water from the water dispenser after a job well done only to meet Ebube Nwachukwu snoring on his sofa with his mouth wide open.

Local man did not understand and was confused how the interloper managed to gain access into his apartment so he quickly alerted his neighbours who then mobilised the estate vigilante and Ebube was arrested.

The accused confessed that he came to steal and destroy but what stopped him was that he met Idris and his wife having wild passionate sex so he decided to watch and wait for them to finish only to sleep off in the process.

Ebube was later handed over to the Ipaja Police Division and has since been arraigned before an Ejigbo Magistrate’s Court on a two-count charge of burglary and stealing.

Although he pleaded not guilty, the police prosecutor, Kenneth Asibor, urged the court to set a date for the hearing, promising the Police would disprove the suspect’s claim of not being guilty.

Magistrate, Mr. T.O Shomade, granted the suspect bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

