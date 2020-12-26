The Chico Ejiro I Knew By Segun Arinze

Published:

Multiple award winner Segun Arinze has paid tribute to late Movie Director Chico Ejiro

Here is his tribute

*Chico why the Wrong Grotto on Christmas Day?

I'm still trying to breathe. Still trying to come to terms with this rude shock! I'm still waiting for news to say You are alive.

Way back in the early 90s we were filming the weekly TV Series FORTUNES Ralph Nwadike and Charles Owoyemi produced while Zeb Ejiro was directing. Along the line a young guy who i met while filming one Zeb's Series RIPPLES joined us and was always carrying lights and stuffs was like what you will call a gaffer on set.

He was quite an intriguing young Man who was also willing do more on that set and he learnt fast too. Along the line he stood in as director of the series until Zeb Ejiro left the series after which the Series Changed to MEGA FORTUNES!

That was Chico Ejiro. Amiable, funny and very focused. So MEGA FORTUNES was eventually rested. By the way the series had a lot of stars then. The likes of Regina Askia, Ramsey Noah, Pat Attah, Dan Imodu, Ernest obi, Dolly Unachukwu amongst others.

In 1996 Chico spoke to me about a movie idea he had and he wanted me to play a supporting role. He asked if i wouldn't mind shaving my hair off because he wanted the Character Bald. I agreed and that was how we shot Silent Night with Ramsey as the lead and me as Black Arrow. I wasn't the lead in Silent Night and till date i don't know how it turned around. But a funny conversation happened between us while filming. Black Arrow was to be executed with Stanley (Ramsey) but i suggested to Chico 'Why not make Black Arrow escape and then come back in part 2 to avenge his fallen colleagues? He paused looked at me and spontaneously shouted Yes! And that was how the part 2 became a Monster Hit. We even made a part 3 which didn't go quite well I guessed we pushed our luck a little too far 😁

Chico and I became extremely close from then on and went on to shoot more hits. We became brothers. Chico is one person outside work that will always call to check up on you. He had a way of getting friends out of any problem or mess they found themselves.

There are so many stories i could go on and on to tell about Chico but will save it for my memoirs. We talked so much about remaking Silent Night and called it The Return of Black Arrow. We only just recently signed with a company Nevada BridgeTV for the Remake and this happened! Chico my brother, My friend why did you choose the wrong Grotto on Christmas day? Why the Grotto of death? God please i know you don't usually do this but can you send Mr Prolific Chico Ejiro back?

But I know it's just my Silent Wish. God is God. He never makes a mistake. We all will pass through the Celestial Road when our time comes too.

Adieu, Mr Prolific, Icon, Chico. Sleep on my brother, my friend.

Segun Arinze is an actor, singer and motivational speaker

