Terrible Xmas Gift: Arik Air Sacks 300 Staff

In what is being interpreted a terrible Christmas gift ,the management of Arik Air has terminated the appointment of 300 members of staff

The airline being managed by AMCON announced this through a press release on Friday.

The airline blamed the development on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company decribed the 300 sacked staff as “redundant”, adding that a redundancy package would be provided for the affected workers with the help of the aviation unions.

“Arising from the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to the constrained ability of the airline to complete heavy maintenance activities and return its planes to operations, stunted revenues against increasing operational costs, the management of Arik Air (In Receivership) has declared 300 staff members redundant to its current level of operations,”

“The leadership of the impacted unions have been contacted to negotiate a redundancy package for the affected staff.”

The airline has been inundated with crisis following its decision to continue operations with 20 per cent of its workforce after the coronavirus-induced lockdown which grounded the aviation sector for months.



