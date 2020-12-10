Stop Selling New Sim Cards...NCC Orders GSM Operators

Published:

Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has issued a directive to telecommunications companies to suspend the sale and activation of Subscriber Identification Module (SIM).

This statement was issued on Wednesday by the Director, Public Affairs, Ikechukwu Adinde, stating that order was given pending the end of an audit of the Subscriber Registration Database.

He noted that the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, instructed the NCC to conduct the exercise.



However, an exemption might be granted if the federal government approves.

NCC warned that non-compliance by network operators could lead to withdrawal of operating license.

The inspection is to ensure that the firms comply with quality standards and requirements



