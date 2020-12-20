Sports Journalists Forum's Award Holds 20th December

Published:

Nigerian journalists under the umbrella of Sports Journalists Forum (SJF) will on Sunday, 20th December, 2020 hold its annual award ceremony.

Undettered by the challenges of the year under review as occassioned by the Covid-19 pandemic, the group will be recognising outstanding members during it's virtual award ceremony.

According to the Chief Convener and seasoned journalist, Godwin Enakhena, all plans have been concluded to hold the second edition of the annual event.

"It is expedient that as professionals that we celebrate ourselves after a tough year with its challenges. We need to celebrate our small wins.

"On Sunday, we will be recognizing our members. Some of the categories include Reporter of the year, Member of the year (men and women), Most Resourceful member, amongst others", he continued.

Meanwhile, 30th, December, 2020 has been announced as date for the SJF End of the Year Party after weeks of consultation.

The event will hold at LASCOFIS, Ikeja with members of the group expected to converge on Lagos in what promises to be a colorful end to 2020.

Organisers have promised that the event will be organised in line with all Covid-19 protocol.

