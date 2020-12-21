South East Governors Reject IPOB Security Outfit,Nnamdi Kanu Fumes

Published:

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, on Sunday condemned the South-East governors for rejecting a security outfit purportedly launched by the secessionist group.A statement on Sunday by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, described the governors’ action as shameful.IPOB had last week announced the inauguration of a security out named: ‘Eastern Security Network’ to among other things, checkmate the activities of criminal herdsmen in Biafraland.But the Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, who doubles as the Chairman of the South-East Governors, distanced the governments and people of the area from the IPOB security arrangement.In a statement on Sunday, IPOB called the governors of the South-East cowards, who wanted to please the powers that be by rejecting the ESN.The statement read in part, “We condemn in very strong terms the recent shameful statement credited to Governor Dave Umahi on behalf of his fellow lily-livered and coward governors of the South-East against the newly established Eastern Security Network.“Such a cowardly statement is nothing but a shameful display of their irredeemable enslavement and loyalty to their caliphate slave masters, who in the first place appointed them governors.“They only further exposed their emptiness and detachment from the people. At a time when well-meaning individuals and groups from the entire southern Nigeria and the Middle Belt are hailing the setting up of the ESN, the so-called governors are busy advertising their opposition to the people they claim to be leading. Anyway, they never had the mandate of the people. So, we are not surprised.“But our message to the treacherous South-East governors and their South-South counterparts is that the train has since left the station and can’t reverse its cause.“It’s pretty too late to have a rethink. The people have got what they long desired, which the cowardly governors failed to give them because of selfish political interests.“May we remind the traitors that the eastern region cannot be sacrificed on the altar of their political interests. It’s either they key in or ship out. The East can exist without them. They should steer clear because they can’t withstand the force behind the ESN.“We reiterate that the ESN is not a Biafra army but a vigilante group established to protect Biafrans against terrorists. The outfit is only a child of necessity born to bridge the gap of leadership failure by both states and the Federal Government to protect lives and property of Biafrans, who are daily dehumanised, raped and killed by Fulani herdsmen and terrorists unchallenged by any security agency.”

