Sharia Court Investigates Buhari's Praise Singer For Featuring Married Woman In Musical Video

A Shariah Court in Kano has ordered the Police to conduct a thorough investigation against a political Hausa Singer, Dauda Rarara, for featuring a married woman, Maryam Muhammad, in one of his videos titled, JAHATA.

The judge, Sarki Yola, said the court can not dismiss the suit instituted by the husband of Maryam, on the claim that the singer was not aware of her marital status, and therefore asked the Divisional Police Officer, Kwali Police Station to investigate the matter and present his findings to the court.

The singer, Dauda Kahutu Rarara, is the official political singer to President Buhari and many other APC State Governors.

The singer had featured Maryam Muhammad, 20, in one of his songs titled, JAHATA JAHATA TACE.





Maryam Muhammad who has been married to Abdulkadir Inuwa, 38, left home few months after her marriage, without the knowledge of her husband, until he saw her in the said video.





Counsel for Rarara asked the court to dismiss the case, as no investigation has been done by the police on the claims of the husband.





Khadi Sarki Yola asked the DPO Kwalli Police division to summon the singer Rarara and his producer, Bashir Maishadda, with a view to investigating the veracity of the claims.





The matter has been adjourned.





