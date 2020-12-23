Senator T.A Orji Awards Scholarships To 100 Undergraduates In Abia Central Senatorial District.

Published:

The Senator representing Abia Central Senatorial District in the Senate, Theodore Orji, on 23rd December 2020 presented scholarship fees to 100 university undergraduates selected from different universities.

In a COVID19 PROTOCOL managed event at Senator T. A Orji’s constituency office in Umuahia, Abia State.

The Senator reminded the beneficiaries that education remains the key to success, he added that he will always be happy to support educational development of the people especially amongst young people.

“The Senator went further to thank all the scholarship beneficiaries past and present for allowing him to participate in their academic successes, and more importantly, for giving him the opportunity to provide help through his annual scholarship scheme".

Recall that, this is the 4th edition of Senator T. A Orji annual university scholarship awards in Abia Central Senatorial District.

Source : Asiegbu Nnaji

