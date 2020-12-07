Senator Elect Tokunbo Abiru Pays Thank You Visit To Tinubu

Published:

Senator-elect, Tokunbo Abiru, has visited the leader of the ruling party, Bola Tinubu after he was declared the winner by INEC.

The Senator-Elect, Lagos East, Mr Tokunbo Abiru and Kosofe II Assembly-Elect, Hon. Femi Saheed visited the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on Sunday alongside other party leaders led by the Party Chairman, Hon. Babatunde Balogun, after they were declared winners of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to them they were there to thank the APC National leader for his alluring support which translated to their victory at the election

