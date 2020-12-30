Selection Of New LASU VC Engrossed In Controversies As Parties Alleged Manipulation, Petition Sanwoolu

Published:

The process leading to the selection of a new Vice Chancellor for the Lagos State University is getting messier by the day with accusations and counter accusations by the gladiators

This is one of such calling for a total cancellation of the process for alleged irregularities by one of the aggrieved party which was sent to the visitor to the University Governor Babajide Sanwoolu





His Excellency

The Executive Governor of Lagos State

Lagos State Government

Alausa, Ikeja

Lagos State

Dear Sir,

MONSTROUS IRREGULARITIES AND SCANDALOUS PROCESS IN APPOINTMENT OF VC IN LASU.

A CALL FOR URGENT INVESTIGATION INTO THE SCREENING, SEARCHING AND SELECTION PROCESS OF THE VACANCY IN THE VICE CHANCELLORSHIP POSITION OF LAGOS STATE UNIVERSITY





A FURTHER URGENT CALL FOR THE CANCELLATION OF THE PRESENT PROCESS FOR LACKING IN MERIT, NATURAL JUSTICE, FAIRPLAY AND BIAS

The above subject matter refers.





We act as solicitors to Mr. Kujenya Lateef, Agboluaje Lateef, Kuye Eniola Lukman, Rahman Danmole, Sarafa Fasassi, Deji Adedara, Sulaiman Rasaq, Kosoko Olaide, Ridwan Adeyinka, Taiwo Afinih, Saheed Adesanya, Dr Aromolaran A. O, Shittu Akeem Esq, Lookman Jimoh, Adedeji Adejuwon Esq, Madam Titilayo Medeme Ogun, Olowoopejo Ahmed Esq, and 10 others who are concerned alumni of Lagos State University (hereinafter called ’our clients”) and on their instructions we hereby write your EXCELLENCY.

Our client has briefed us as follows;





It would be recalled that the governor of Lagos State said on the inauguration of a new governing council for Lagos state university on the 28th day of August 2020 that their appointment came with a huge responsibility that must be discharged with high level of integrity, foresight and dedication.

He said further that”It is in the realization of this that we have selected all of you here, professionals, professors, academicians, technocrats, businessmen, public officers with a high level of integrity and competence, who have distinguished themselves in their various area of calling and have no doubt that we have chosen rightly,”

”Education is so critical to the future of our children and government is ready to cooperate with you to ensure your graduates are ready for tomorrow; make your institutions the choice of all,”

Gleaning from the above, we have seen clearly the good intentions of the government in making tertiary education in the state function well particularly in the only state owned university.

Our clients have however noticed the following loopholes which may damage the integrity of the state governor if he goes ahead to make pronouncement as to who becomes the next vice chancellor of LASU for the ongoing process is lacking in merit, due process and foist with irregularities.

It would be recalled that on the 3rd day of September, 2020 barely ‘Seven days’ after the inauguration of a new council the registrar of council of the Lagos State University came up with a criteria for who is fit to become the Vice Chancellor of Lagos State University and they are as follows;

1. Should be a distinguished scholar of the rank of Professor often (10) years standing with several years of teaching and research in a University;

2. He / she must be an international renowned scholar with clear catalogue of extensive publications in international journals prior to and after attaining the rank of Professor;

3. Must be grounded in the finest academic tradition;

4. Must be a scholar with international appeal having made significant impact in- areas such as International supervision and examination of PhD, conference presentations etc.

5. Must demonstrate relentless scholarship impact within and outside the country in terms of continuous production of books, papers, students supervised (especially PhD), exchanges, collaborations after his / her attainment of the rank of Professor

6. Must not be more than 65 years old as at the date of possible assumption of duty on 12th January, 2021;

7. Must command high intellectual respect of his / her colleagues.

8. Must have a proven track record of University Administration, Management and governance, as well as proven evidence of leadership qualities;

9. Must be a visionary leader capable of moving the University into prominence in the 21st century;

10. Must possess the ability to sustain harmony between Council, other organs of the University Administration, Staff and Students on one hand and between the University and the host communities on the other hand

11. Must demonstrate capacity and requisite skills to lead and inspire Principal Officers, Senior Management and Staff at all levels to realize the core objectives and mandates of the University;

12. Must be a very resourceful personality with initiative, vision and drive for sustaining the accelerated pace of development of the University

13. Must enjoy excellent physical and mental health,with verifiable certificates to that effect;

14. Must be morally upright and of impeccable rectitude;

15. Must have national and international exposure beyond academics and must be a distinguished world-class personality.

16. Must be a go-getter and must see fund-raising as a major strategy for sustaining the autonomy of the University

17. Must be a strategic thinker with passion for digital application and innovation in higher education.

In compliance with the above stated requirements and guidelines, and according to the information available to us, about Seven Candidates or more applied for the 9th Vice Chancellorship of Lagos State University and on the final selection two of the professors were screened out; Professor AOK Noah (a foundation Staff of the Lagos State University) and Professor Oki on the ground of not meeting up with the first requirement on the list which is “Should be a distinguished scholar of the rank of Professor often (10) years standing with several years of teaching and research in a University’’ the same caveat which was heavily violated at the selection stage.

However we later gathered that some of the five shortlisted candidates for the final selection by the visitor do not abinitio met up with the first criteria and were still allowed to proceed with the interview against the interest of the other two professors screened out. A condition believed to have ben waived because of acceptance of application from some candidates without that qualification

And according to an independent referendum conducted by us, we gathered that the applicants screened out by the governing council are the ones preferred to fill the vacant sit of Vice Chancellor of LASU for their uprightness and their love for Lagos State. And infact most of the leaders of today in the Lagos State can attest to their integrity. It therefore came as a surprise to us why applicants of impeachable character could be screened out while those with questionable character could be allowed to proceed for the final selection process.

Some of those allowed to proceed for the interview don’t have Ph.Ds which will also be a slap to the university if persons like that are allowed to occupy the vacant sit. It will also be a defeat to the quest of a competitive university of our dream.

In breach of some conditions in the criteria, the question we now have is that why were some candidates screened out and some left on the list?

Why some academics of the university were compulsorily retired for not having Ph.D and someone not having Ph.D will be allowed to become the Vice Chancellor of LASU? How can Prof. Odusanya stand on the convocation ground to award doctorate degree to people who have labored for it? It is going to be a desecration of value and honesty to academic labor.

Why are people of questionable character and integrity with no robust experience in tertiary education be allowed to proceed for the interview and those who have international clout to lead the University to greater heights screened out?

Why was the criteria used to appoint the incumbent Vice Chancellor not used to select the incoming vice chancellor? We believe it was done to orchestrate personal agenda and engender deep seated grouse, even rivalry against some competent applicants.





Flowing from the above agitations and as cerebral group with presence all over the world we would not allow our ALMA-MATER to be dragged to the mud or being unnecessarily politicized as it is our only hope.

While we may not agree with the news making round the university and the Lagos community in general that the outgoing VC Prof. Lanre Fagbohun is of the delusion of self worth and basking in disgraceful heroism and insisted that he won't handover to certain persons who are not anointed by him.

Our Prayers are therefore as follows;

We therefore call on His Excellency to tow the path of justice and history by cancelling the present process for its common irregularities as it was done in the University of Ibadan in 2020 and the University of Portharcourt in 2015.

The visitor may in the interim allow the present DVC Academics to act pending the appointment of a competent candidate for the university with due process of the law.

This is why we also implore the Lagos state Governor and visitor to the university to assist in investigating the truth which has been forcefully quarantined by Prof. Fagbohun.

Visitor sir, the process is marred in irregularities, fraud and academic

Inconsistencies.

We pray for the outright cancellation of the process and a rerun of another one by unbiased, forthright and honest members to be raised by the Governor.

We demand the inclusion of all Lagosians suitably qualified for the post without unnecessary encumbrances.

TAKE NOTICE that you are required to within seven (7) days of the receipt of this letter meet our demands on behalf of our clients as the final process of selection is fraught with irregularities capable of being set aside by a court of competent jurisdiction for lack of fairplay.

TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that should you fail. Neglect and/or refuse to head our demands on behalf of our client, we shall have no option than to perfect our client’s further instructions.

Be properly guided.

Yours sincerely,

For: YAKUBU ELETO CHAMBERS

YAKUBU ELETO ESQ.

Head of Chambers

