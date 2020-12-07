Segun Arinze Honored With Zuma Film Lifetime Achievement Award

Published:

Veteran Nollywood actor Segun Arinze has been honoured with the Zuma Film Festival's Lifetime Achievement Award

This was his response to the award

"Another one for my laurel chest.

@zumafilmfestival Abuja 2020 A Life time Achievement Award.Thank you for the honour.

It can only be God. Baba I thank you. Thank you @jsa❤️ for always standing by me with your support and constructive criticism and also to our kids. I dedicate this one to all the young Actors toiling and working hard to make it to the top. You will get there with tenacity and belief.

#actorslife #awardwinning #lifetimeachievement

Share This