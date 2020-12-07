Monday, 7 December 2020

Segun Arinze Honored With Zuma Film Lifetime Achievement Award

Published: December 07, 2020

Veteran Nollywood actor Segun Arinze has been honoured with the Zuma Film Festival's Lifetime Achievement Award 

This was his response to the award

"Another one for my laurel chest. 

@zumafilmfestival Abuja 2020 A Life time Achievement Award.Thank you for the honour. 

It can only be God. Baba I thank you. Thank you @jsa❤️ for always standing by me with your support and constructive criticism and also to our kids. I dedicate this one to all the young Actors toiling and working hard to make it to the top. You will get there with tenacity and belief. 

#actorslife #awardwinning #lifetimeachievement


Categories:
Share This
CKN NIGERIA

0 comments: