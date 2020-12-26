Revealed:Nollywood Diva Rita Dominic's New Husband Has Been Married Twice

Published:

While many are congratulating Nollywood diva Rita Dominic for finding love.

An investigation by CKN News has revealed the man who has stolen the Mbaise, Imo State actress heart.

He is Anambra State born Mr Fidelis Anosike.

Fidelis Anosike is the founder of Folio Commuincations ,publishers of Daily Times and CEO of 1st October Publication.

Daily Times are the orginanizers of Miss Nigeria

He is a younger brother to former Senator Emma Anosike whose short stay in the Senate was truncated by Senator Emordi.

Can Rita Dominic stand Fidelis lifestyle, someone who is in the know told CKN News

Further probe revealed that this is his third marriage.

His first wife (from Orlu) did not have any kids for him.

The second wife (from the North) had kids for him. But one day, the lady just dropped the kids for him and took off.

Her name is Sidi from Bida , Niger State .She is based in the FCT

45 years Rita will be his third if the marriage holds

His first wife Chioma was the daughter of late business mogul, Chief Ferdinand Anaghara

