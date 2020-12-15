Remove All Remaining Rats And Cockroaches From Our Party...Tinubu Tells APC

Published:

The National Leader of All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Monday asked that divisive forces within the party should be weeded out.Tinubu, who led some party men to Maiduguri to pay condolence on the government and people of Borno State on the killing of rice farmers by Boko Haram at Zabarmari, said, “Any remaining rats and cockroaches should be sprayed out of the party.”The party leader, who said he was not in Borno on politics, insisted that the party must live to its symbol, the broom, which signified the importance of unity and work to take out any form of disunity.Tinubu, who emerged from about an hour closed-door meeting with the governor, said the covenant of the APC with the Nigerian people was to work together in unity to bring about development and progress.Tinubu insisted that there was unity in the party, noting that anything that would however work contrary to the progress of the party and Nigeria should be weeded out.

