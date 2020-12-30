RCCG Cancels 2020 Crossover Service Across Nigeria

Published:

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has cancelled crossover service in its churches nationwide.

This latest development is as a result of compliance with the federal and various states’ guidelines concerning COVID-19 prevention in the country.

The church instructed members to connect with the virtual service of the church.

It stated further that the January Holy Ghost Service (the first of the year 2021) taking place on Friday, January 8, will be held virtually.

Members were advised to tune in to Dove television and other electronic media to link up with the General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye’s End of Year message and other aspects of the crossover programme.





