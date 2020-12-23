Professor Breaks 300 Year Chieftaincy Title Jinx In Enugwu Ukwu Anambra State

Published:

For 300 years, people of Ire village in Enugwu-Ukwu, Njikoka local government area of Anambra state were not initiated into the prestigious Ozo society of Enugwu-Ukwu. Thus Ire village became a pariah among the 18 villages of Enugwu-Ukwu when Ozo traditional matters are concerned.

However, the jinx was broken and history made, as Professor Chief Michael Nwafor was initiated into the Enugwu-Ukwu Ozonkpu society on Tuesday, 22nd December, 2020.

The ceremony which held at his home in Ire village had in attendance the traditional ruler of Enugwu-Ukwu, Igwe Ralph Obumnaemeh Ekpeh, members of Ozo society, friends, family members and well-wishers.

Oral tradition has it that this long period of non -initiation of Ire sons into Ozo Society of Enugwu-Ukwu, was as a result of a curse placed on Ire village by a certain Ozo Ogbadike, a successful hunter who is believed to be the first Ozo in Enugwu-Ukwu.

Before his death, Ozo Ogbadike was said to be angry over the way he was treated by his people which made him to place a curse on the village, that anyone who attempts to be initiated into Ozo Society will meet untimely death.

Many in the know allege that Ozo Ogbadike’s curse was potent as several men from the village, numbering over 50 who defied the warning and attempted to go through Ozo initiation died mysteriously on the day of their initiation.

This may be a new dawn for Ire village people, many who appear to be overjoyed that the 300-year jinx has finally been broken.

Francis Okoye, known as Oyi Umunri and a native of Ire village has this to say: “The fact that Ozonkpu Chief Professor Michael Nwafor did not die on the day of his initiation, like the previous cases shows that the curse is no longer active”. Continuing, Okoye said, “Felicitations to Ozonkpu Prof Michael Nwafor for breaking this jinx. Ndi Ire adi echi Ozo, Ndi Ire adi echi ozo. Okwa obego”.

Donatus Aboh, another indigene of Ire village, Enugwu-Ukwu has this to say; “This is indeed a very happy day for my village. The village that used to produce the isi ozo but something went wrong along the line. This is a new beginning indeed”.

Source: Uche Nworah (ABS News)





