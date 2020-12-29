Prof Femi Odekunle Is Dead

Published:

Renowned Professor Femi Odekunle is dead

He died today

According to family sources, he died at the Covid 19 Isolation Centre in FCT. A man of strong character and first Nigerian Professor in Criminology.

This was the announcement by PACAC of which he is a member

PROF. FEMI ODEKUNLE HAS PASSED ON

It is with heavy heart and total submission to the will of God that the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) announces the death of its member, Prof. Femi Odekunle. He died today 29th December 2020 in Abuja. A man of excellent values and principles, Prof. Odekunle will be seriously missed by the Committee. He left behind a wife, children and siblings. The details of the burial arrangements will be made public soonest. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace.





Prof. Sadiq Isah Radda,

Executive Secretary,

PACAC





Profile

ODEKUNLE Olufemi B.Sc, MA,Ph.D,criminologist, university teacher,

Born May 2, 1943, Ilesha, Osun State; married Rukiyat Aduke Nuru 1987; five sons, four daughters; Educaton: Otepede Methodist Primary School, Ilesha, 1955-62; Ilesha Grammar School, Ilesha, 1962, Molusi Col lege, Ijebu-Igbo, 1963-64, University of Ibadan, 1965-68, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, USA, 1969-74;

Career:

Appointed Graduate Assistant, University of Ibadan, 1968-69; Assistant Professor, Lin coln University,USA, 1973-74; Lecturer II, Ahmadu Bello University, 1974-75: Lecturer II Senior Lecturer, 1975-79; Associate Pro fessor, 1979-85; appointed Professor of Criminology, Ahmadu Bello University, 1985; member, Executive Board of Directors of Research Committee on Deviance and Control, International Sociological Associa tion; member, International Documentation Centre for Youth, University of Wuppertal, West Germany; United Nations National Correspondent on Criminal Justice Branch; member, University of Lagos Governing Council, 1986; Pioneer Director, United Nations African Institute for the Prevention of Crime & Treatment of Offenders (UNAFRI), Kampala, Uganda, 1990-92; Special Adviser to the Chief of General Staff, Aso Rock, Abuja, 1994-97; Vice-President, Social Sciences Council of Nigeria;

Foreign Honour: Recipient, Russell Foundation Scholar, 1969-70, recipient, Rockeffeller Foundation Scholar, 1970-74, University of Pennsylvania, USA; Senior African fellow Fulbright Award, 1982-83, John Hopkins University, Baltimore, USA; member, Inter national Sociological Association, ISA; member, America Society of Criminology, ASC; member, International Society for Criminology, ISC, member, World Society for Victinology, WSV;member, Nigerian Anthropological and Sociological Association, NASA; political adviser to the Chief of General Staff, Lt. Gen. Oladipo Diya, 1993-97

Arrested, detained and jailed on alleged treasonable offence by the Abacha regime 1997- 98; released and granted pardon by the Abubakar Administration, 1998; Publications: Mobilization of Human Resources for National Development, Ahmadu Bello University Press, 1981; Nigeria: Corruption in Development, University Press, Ibadan 1983; and over 50 original articles on law, crime and crime control in Nigeria; Hobbies: socializing, reading, lawn tennis; Official Ad dress: Faculty of Social Sciences, Ahmadu Bello University, Sanaru, Zaria; Telephone: 069-507-22; Home: 5 Mai Bedde Road, Area 'A', Main Campus, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Ibadan State; Telephone: 069- 550-387. Gender: Male Marital Status Married Name of Spouse

Father's Name Father's Status N/A Mother's Name Mother's Status N/A Profession University Lecturer , Public Servant Working Experience Tertiary

