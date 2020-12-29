Prof Femi Odekunle Is Dead

B.Sc, MA,Ph.D,criminologist, university teacher,
Born May 2, 1943, Ilesha, Osun State; married Rukiyat Aduke Nuru 1987; five sons, four daughters; Educaton: Otepede Methodist Primary School, Ilesha, 1955-62; Ilesha Grammar School, Ilesha, 1962, Molusi Col lege, Ijebu-Igbo, 1963-64, University of Ibadan, 1965-68, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, USA, 1969-74;
Career:
Appointed Graduate Assistant, University of Ibadan, 1968-69; Assistant Professor, Lin coln University,USA, 1973-74; Lecturer II, Ahmadu Bello University, 1974-75: Lecturer II Senior Lecturer, 1975-79; Associate Pro fessor, 1979-85; appointed Professor of Criminology, Ahmadu Bello University, 1985; member, Executive Board of Directors of Research Committee on Deviance and Control, International Sociological Associa tion; member, International Documentation Centre for Youth, University of Wuppertal, West Germany; United Nations National Correspondent on Criminal Justice Branch; member, University of Lagos Governing Council, 1986; Pioneer Director, United Nations African Institute for the Prevention of Crime & Treatment of Offenders (UNAFRI), Kampala, Uganda, 1990-92; Special Adviser to the Chief of General Staff, Aso Rock, Abuja, 1994-97; Vice-President, Social Sciences Council of Nigeria;
Foreign Honour: Recipient, Russell Foundation Scholar, 1969-70, recipient, Rockeffeller Foundation Scholar, 1970-74, University of Pennsylvania, USA; Senior African fellow Fulbright Award, 1982-83, John Hopkins University, Baltimore, USA; member, Inter national Sociological Association, ISA; member, America Society of Criminology, ASC; member, International Society for Criminology, ISC, member, World Society for Victinology, WSV;member, Nigerian Anthropological and Sociological Association, NASA; political adviser to the Chief of General Staff, Lt. Gen. Oladipo Diya, 1993-97
Arrested, detained and jailed on alleged treasonable offence by the Abacha regime 1997- 98; released and granted pardon by the Abubakar Administration, 1998; Publications: Mobilization of Human Resources for National Development, Ahmadu Bello University Press, 1981; Nigeria: Corruption in Development, University Press, Ibadan 1983; and over 50 original articles on law, crime and crime control in Nigeria; Hobbies: socializing,
reading, lawn tennis; Official Ad dress: Faculty of Social Sciences, Ahmadu Bello University, Sanaru, Zaria; Telephone: 069-507-22; Home: 5 Mai Bedde Road, Area 'A', Main Campus, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Ibadan State; Telephone: 069- 550-387.
