Probe North West Governor Allegedly Sponsoring Terrorists..APC Tells FG

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has challenged security agencies to investigate an intelligence report linking a North-west governor to the heightened cases of banditry, abductions and other violent crimes in the zone.

The APC, in a statement by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, did not name the North-west governor allegedly indicted by the intelligence report but said the increased spate of banditry in the North-west was politically-motivated.

He said the insecurity in the North-West region was not unconnected with the unnamed governor’s alleged sponsorship of banditry and other violent crimes in the zone.

‘Stop politics’

The ruling party cautioned the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against politicising the abduction of hundreds of school boys in Kastina State last Friday.

The party also asked the PDP to stop seeking political gains from issues of insecurity in the country.

“Our security agencies have intelligence reports linking one of the North West governors of colluding and sponsoring the violent and criminal activities of bandits in the zone.

“I wont give details because of the sensitive and security nature of the issue.

“However, relevant security agencies must as a mater of urgency investigate the report and determine its veracity.

“Human life is not what we should play political chess games with.

“We must shun enemies of the country including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who seek political gains from issues of insecurity.

“Our security agencies must also be alert to plots to further destabilise the North-west region and frustrate the quick and safe release of students abducted at GSSS Kankara Katsina State,” the APC said





